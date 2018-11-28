International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MediaWatch

Macron and the Yellow Vests: "a spiral of misunderstandings"

Read more

Eye on Africa

DR Congo opposition leader Tshisekedi returns to Kinshasa

Read more

The Debate

Macron and the "Yellow vests": The real cost of France's energy transition plan

Read more

Encore!

Marcus Miller: Bassist, producer and all-round jazz legend

Read more

Access Asia

Out-of-control Chinese bosses criticised on social media

Read more

In the press

A monstrous experiment: Scientists slam birth of first genetically modified humans

Read more

Focus

The recurring issue of medicine shortages in France

Read more

Perspective

‘Stand up to and don’t be afraid of cancer’

Read more

Perspective

Too many migrant children are excluded from education

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Eiffel Tower staircase sells for 169,000 euros at Paris auction

© Ludovic Marin, AFP file picture

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-11-28

A piece of the original spiral staircase from the Eiffel Tower, Paris's most famous attraction, was sold for 169,000 euros ($190,885) on Tuesday, a spokesman for auction house Artcurial said, three times the initial estimate.

The successful bidder, an unidentified collector from the Middle East, acquired a section of the 129-year-old iron landmark that measures 4.3 metres (14 feet) in height, weighs about 900 kilos (1,984 pounds) and includes about 25 steps.

The piece, which came from a private collection in Canada, had connected the top two floors of the Eiffel Tower. It is one of 24 sections that were cut out in 1983 following the installation of a lift between the two floors.

Other sections of the staircase can be found in sites such as the Yoishii Foundation gardens in Japan, near the Statue of Liberty in New York and in Disneyland in Florida.

The piece sold on Tuesday had been on public display for 20 days in the courtyard of the auction house on the Champs-Elysees.

Tuesday's bidding was less frenetic than in 2016, when another portion of the Eiffel Tower went for 523,800 euros, exceeding its estimate tenfold.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-11-28

  • FRANCE - TOURISM

    Paris's Eiffel Tower to reopen Friday after two-day strike

    Read more

  • FRANCE - TOURISM

    Eiffel Tower closed for second day at height of tourist season

    Read more

  • FRANCE - TOURISM

    The Frenchest story ever? Eiffel Tower closes as staff go on strike

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility