Russia to deploy new missiles in Crimea as tension rises with Ukraine

The Russian military announced on Wednesday it was deploying new missiles as part of its plan to boost defences in the occupied peninsula of Crimea in the wake of a fresh flare-up of tension with Ukraine.

The Interfax news agency quoted Col. Vadim Astafyev, the top Defence Ministry official in Russia's south, as saying that Russia will add one S-400 anti-aircraft missile system to the three already deployed in the peninsula.

Russia and Ukraine are still reeling from their first overt military confrontation since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, a clash Sunday in the Kerch Strait near Russia-occupied Crimea. Russian border guards fired on three Ukrainian ships, seizing them and their 24 crewmembers. Ukraine insists its vessels were operating in line with international maritime rules, while Russia says they had failed to get permission to pass through a Russia-controlled area.

FRANCE 24's Gulliver Cragg reports from Kiev

The strait links the Black Sea with the Sea of Azov and is where Russia has built a long new bridge – the only land link between Crimea and the Russian mainland.

Martial law in Ukraine's border regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday broke his silence on the maritime clash, blaming it on Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's desire to get re-elected.

"That was a provocation which was certainly organised by the sitting officials, including the president," ahead of Ukraine's presidential election in March, Putin said. The Kremlin added that Putin rebuffed a request by Poroshenko to speak by phone about Moscow’s seizure of the Ukrainian navy ships and their crews.

FRANCE 24's Nick Holdsworth reports from Moscow.

Ukraine, for its part, released what it said was the exact location where its ships were fired on Sunday by Russia, showing that they were in international waters approaching Kerch Strait from the west, not from the east, as Putin suggested.

Ukraine's president on Wednesday signed an act imposing martial law for 30 days in 10 regions bordering Russia, the Black Sea and the Azov Sea.

