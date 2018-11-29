International News 24/7

 

Steve McQueen aims to engage audiences with his female-led heist thriller

USA: Hazleton residents wrestle with town’s new identity after huge influx of migrants

Expropriation without compensation? Panic among South Africa's white farmers

'Code Red': Buenos Aires hospitals on alert, residents asked to leave ahead of G20 protests

Author and Editor Lindsey Hilsum: War reporter Marie Colvin ‘stopped at nothing to get her story’

Brazil's big swing to the right: The Bolsonaro presidency

Renault-Nissan Alliance holds first meeting since Ghosn’s arrest

Comoros veering towards dictatorship?

Argentina's economic crisis: How do people cope with spiralling price rises?

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-11-29

Steve McQueen aims to engage audiences with his female-led heist thriller

Oscar-winning British Director Steve McQueen speaks to Eve Jackson about his new female-led heist thriller “Widows”, starring Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez and Elizabeth Debicki. He also talks about making deep mainstream movies and why his last film “12 Years A Slave” showed Hollywood that black-led movies make money abroad.

By Eve JACKSON

2018-11-28 ENCORE!

Film show: Why ‘Last Tango in Paris’ is one of our critic’s favourite movies of all time

Critic Lisa Nesselson speaks to Eve Jackson about the week’s film news including Oscar winning director Steve McQueen’s “Widows” and the death of Italian director Bernardo...

2018-11-27 ENCORE!

Marcus Miller: Bassist, producer and all-round jazz legend

At the tail end of a world tour to promote his latest album “Laid Black”, bassist Marcus Miller talks to FRANCE 24 about the importance of musical collaboration, his desire to...

2018-11-26 ENCORE!

Music show: Dodie, 6ix9ine and Kery James

British singer songwriter and Youtube sensation Dodie (aka Dorothy Clark) has mastered the art of making indie pop folk songs with two successful EPs "Intertwined" and "You"....

2018-11-23 ENCORE!

Michael Jackson, 'On the Wall': Art inspired by the King of Pop

He was the first truly global pop phenomenon: Michael Jackson wowed the world with his musical talent, his unique dance moves and his gift for self-reinvention. Yet alongside the...

