Steve McQueen aims to engage audiences with his female-led heist thriller

Latest update : 2018-11-29
How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.
Film show: Why ‘Last Tango in Paris’ is one of our critic’s favourite movies of all time
Critic Lisa Nesselson speaks to Eve Jackson about the week’s film news including Oscar winning director Steve McQueen’s “Widows” and the death of Italian director Bernardo...
Marcus Miller: Bassist, producer and all-round jazz legend
At the tail end of a world tour to promote his latest album “Laid Black”, bassist Marcus Miller talks to FRANCE 24 about the importance of musical collaboration, his desire to...
Music show: Dodie, 6ix9ine and Kery James
British singer songwriter and Youtube sensation Dodie (aka Dorothy Clark) has mastered the art of making indie pop folk songs with two successful EPs "Intertwined" and "You"....
Michael Jackson, 'On the Wall': Art inspired by the King of Pop
He was the first truly global pop phenomenon: Michael Jackson wowed the world with his musical talent, his unique dance moves and his gift for self-reinvention. Yet alongside the...