Brazil's big swing to the right: The Bolsonaro presidency

Every morning, FRANCE 24 speaks to a key business, social or cultural player, or a leading voice in the field of humanitarian action, sport or science. From Monday to Friday at 8.40 am Paris time.
2018-11-28 Perspective
Brexit: Will Theresa May's deal come through?
If the UK parliament doesn’t want a crashing-out-of-Europe-no-deal Brexit, it will have to vote for another option pretty soon. That’s the opinion of Paul McGrade, a former...
2018-11-27 Perspective
‘Stand up to and don’t be afraid of cancer’
That's the message from a leading oncologist here in France, who says he’s really entered into the mind of cancer to discover how and why it kills people. Cancer is a disease...
2018-11-27 Perspective
Too many migrant children are excluded from education
In the last two years, refugee children have missed a massive 1.5 billion days of school. This is the shocking statistic in a new report which says that children across the world...
2018-11-23 Perspective
Stamping out violence against women
This Sunday, the UN will be flying the flag and raising awareness on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The organisation says that such physical...