International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

Encore!

Steve McQueen aims to engage audiences with his female-led heist thriller

Read more

Inside the Americas

USA: Hazleton residents wrestle with town’s new identity after huge influx of migrants

Read more

Focus

Expropriation without compensation? Panic among South Africa's white farmers

Read more

In the press

'Code Red': Buenos Aires hospitals on alert, residents asked to leave ahead of G20 protests

Read more

The Interview

Author and Editor Lindsey Hilsum: War reporter Marie Colvin ‘stopped at nothing to get her story’

Read more

Perspective

Brazil's big swing to the right: The Bolsonaro presidency

Read more

Business daily

Renault-Nissan Alliance holds first meeting since Ghosn’s arrest

Read more

Focus

Comoros veering towards dictatorship?

Read more

People & Profit

Argentina's economic crisis: How do people cope with spiralling price rises?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

FRANCE 24 reports from a Ukrainian port 'under blockade'

© FRANCE 24 screengrab | FRANCE 24's correspondent in Ukraine, Gulliver Cragg, in the port of Berdyansk.

Video by Gulliver CRAGG

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-11-29

FRANCE 24's correspondent in Ukraine, Gulliver Cragg, reports from the port of Berdyansk, on the Sea of Azov, which has effectively been under sea blockade from Russia for the last six days

No ships have been able to reach the Ukrainian port of Berdyansk on the sea of Azov in the last six days, FRANCE 24's special correspondent Gulliver Cragg reported on Thursday.

Our journalist's report comes as Ukrainian authorities accuse Russia of blocking access for Ukrainian ships to the Kerch Strait, the only crossing point between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan said on Wednesday that 18 Ukrainian vessels were awaiting permission to pass from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov.

Another nine vessels were waiting in port on the Sea of Azov to pass in the other direction.

"Ukrainian ports on the Sea of Azov ... are effectively under blockade by the Russian Federation," Omelyan wrote on Facebook.

Russia has so far denied imposing any restrictions on Ukrainian ships.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-11-29

  • UKRAINE - RUSSIA

    A look at key dates in the Ukraine-Russia crisis

    Read more

  • UKRAINE

    Ukraine president asks NATO to send ships

    Read more

  • UKRAINE - RUSSIA

    Russia to deploy new missiles in Crimea as tension rises with Ukraine

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility