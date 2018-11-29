FRANCE 24 reports from a Ukrainian port 'under blockade'

FRANCE 24's correspondent in Ukraine, Gulliver Cragg, reports from the port of Berdyansk, on the Sea of Azov, which has effectively been under sea blockade from Russia for the last six days

No ships have been able to reach the Ukrainian port of Berdyansk on the sea of Azov in the last six days, FRANCE 24's special correspondent Gulliver Cragg reported on Thursday.

Our journalist's report comes as Ukrainian authorities accuse Russia of blocking access for Ukrainian ships to the Kerch Strait, the only crossing point between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan said on Wednesday that 18 Ukrainian vessels were awaiting permission to pass from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov.

Another nine vessels were waiting in port on the Sea of Azov to pass in the other direction.

"Ukrainian ports on the Sea of Azov ... are effectively under blockade by the Russian Federation," Omelyan wrote on Facebook.

Russia has so far denied imposing any restrictions on Ukrainian ships.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-11-29