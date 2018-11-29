International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MediaWatch

Moscow's 'unabashed attitude' to power

Read more

Eye on Africa

Congo files: inquiry reveals evidence of DRC's involvement in UN investigators' murder

Read more

The debate

How far will it go? No de-escalation in Russia-Ukraine standoff

Read more

Middle East matters

Cellist Karim Wasfi hopes to breathe new life into Mosul with his music

Read more

Encore!

Film show: Why ‘Last Tango in Paris’ is one of our critic’s favourite movies of all time

Read more

Perspective

Brexit: Will Theresa May's deal come through?

Read more

MediaWatch

Macron and the ‘yellow vests’: ‘A spiral of misunderstandings’

Read more

Business daily

Trump-Xi meeting: A chance to end the trade war?

Read more

Eye on Africa

DR Congo opposition leader Tshisekedi returns to Kinshasa

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Ukraine president asks NATO to send ships

© Sergei Supinsky, AFP | Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg give a press conference in Kiev on July 10, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-11-29

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko asked NATO members including Germany Thursday to send naval vessels to the Sea of Azov to back his country in the standoff with Russia.

"Germany is one of our closest allies, and we hope that states within NATO are now ready to relocate naval ships to the Sea of Azov in order to assist Ukraine and provide security," he told Germany's Bild daily.

President Vladimir Putin insisted Wednesday that Russian forces were right to seize three Ukrainian ships last weekend.

But Poroshenko charged that Putin "wants nothing less than to occupy the sea. The only language he understands is the unity of the Western world.

"We cannot accept this aggressive policy of Russia. First it was Crimea, then eastern Ukraine, now he wants the Sea of Azov. 

"Germany, too, has to ask itself: What will Putin do next if we do not stop him?" he added on the day Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman was to visit Berlin.

Russia fired on and then seized three Ukrainian ships on Sunday, accusing them of illegally entering its waters in the Sea of Azov, in a dramatic spike in tensions that raises fears of a wider escalation.

Kiev accused Russia, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, of launching "a new phase of aggression".

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Monday demanded Russia free the Ukrainian ships and sailors, warning Moscow that "its actions have consequences".

Poroshenko also told the German newspaper that German "Chancellor (Angela) Merkel is a great friend of Ukraine. 

"In 2015, she already saved our country through her negotiations in Minsk, and we hope she will once again support us so strongly, together with our other allies.

"Putin wants to bring back the old Russian Empire. Crimea, Donbas, he wants the whole country," he added. 

"As a Russian emperor, as he sees himself, his empire cannot function without Ukraine, he sees us as a colony."

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-11-29

  • UKRAINE - RUSSIA

    Ukraine-Russia tensions rise as Kiev warns of 'full-scale war'

    Read more

  • FRANCE - RUSSIA

    France urges Russia and Ukraine to 'show restraint'

    Read more

  • UKRAINE

    Ukrainian president declares martial law

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility