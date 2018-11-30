International News 24/7

 

Sports

Cameroon stripped of hosting 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-11-30

Cameroon has been stripped of the right to stage the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Cup finals, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Friday.

CAF confirmed the decision after a meeting of its executive committee in Accra, Ghana.

Morocco is heavily fancied to take over the hosting of the expanded 24-team tournament, which is being held from June 15-July 13.

The new host is expected to be named before the end of the year, a CAF executive committee member told Reuters.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-11-30

