Cameroon stripped of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

All the news from Africa and the Maghreb, with France 24’s correspondents and our guests on set. From Monday to Friday at 9.45 pm and 10.45 pm Paris time.
2018-11-29 EYE ON AFRICA
Zimbabwe protests: Thousands gather in first anti-government rally since crackdown
In this edition: The fall-out from the so-called “Congo files” continues - thousands of confidential UN documents relating to the assassination of two of its experts in DR Congo...
2018-11-28 EYE ON AFRICA
Congo files: Documents show DR Congo involvement in double-murder of UN investigators
They've been dubbed the “Congo files”; thousands of confidential UN documents related to the assassination of two of UN experts in DR Congo now reveal government involvement. And...
2018-11-27 EYE ON AFRICA
DR Congo opposition leader Tshisekedi returns to Kinshasa
Huge crowds turn out in Kinshasa to welcome the opposition team of Félix Tshisekedi and Vital Kamerhe as they return to campaign for the elections. And Sub-Saharan Africa, home...
2018-11-26 EYE ON AFRICA
Death toll climbs in Uganda's Lake Victoria boat accident
In tonight’s edition: The death toll rises to 33 in Uganda after this weekend’s tragic boat accident on Lake Victoria. And Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta opens a three-day...