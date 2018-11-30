International News 24/7

 

Eye on Africa

All the news from Africa and the Maghreb, with France 24’s correspondents and our guests on set. From Monday to Friday at 9.45 pm and 10.45 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-11-30

Cameroon stripped of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon gets a red card for hosting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. This as the Confederation of African Football cites delays in its preparations for the tournament.The UN warns that the current Ebola outbreak in DR Congo is now the second biggest in history with over 400 cases reported in the east of the country.Plus with World Aids Day on December 1st, we explore South Africa's progress in the fight against the virus.

By Yi SONG , Rochelle FERGUSON-BOUYAHI

Archives

2018-11-29 EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe protests: Thousands gather in first anti-government rally since crackdown

In this edition: The fall-out from the so-called “Congo files” continues - thousands of confidential UN documents relating to the assassination of two of its experts in DR Congo...

Read more

2018-11-28 EYE ON AFRICA

Congo files: Documents show DR Congo involvement in double-murder of UN investigators

They've been dubbed the “Congo files”; thousands of confidential UN documents related to the assassination of two of UN experts in DR Congo now reveal government involvement. And...

Read more

2018-11-27 EYE ON AFRICA

DR Congo opposition leader Tshisekedi returns to Kinshasa

Huge crowds turn out in Kinshasa to welcome the opposition team of Félix Tshisekedi and Vital Kamerhe as they return to campaign for the elections. And Sub-Saharan Africa, home...

Read more

2018-11-26 EYE ON AFRICA

Death toll climbs in Uganda's Lake Victoria boat accident

In tonight’s edition: The death toll rises to 33 in Uganda after this weekend’s tragic boat accident on Lake Victoria. And Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta opens a three-day...

Read more

See all the archives

