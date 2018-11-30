International News 24/7

 

Bernard Mure-Ravaud: Living and breathing cheese

Complementary and alternative medicine: France's parallel healthcare system

What does it means to be French?

A novel approach: How Spain is attempting to tackle gender-based violence

'PrEP' and the fight against HIV: Medical milestone or tool to indulge in risky behavior?

Raising our level of empathy with VR

'The Nutcracker' ballet gets the big-screen treatment

Painter and filmmaker Abdalla Al Omari portrays Syria's civil war through art

An African fashion bordering between desire and rebellion

France

'Yellow Vest' delegates refuse meeting with French PM because not filmed

© Philippe Lopez, AFP | Jason Herbert, member of the Yellow Vests movement, leaves after French Prime Minister refused to broadcast a meeting at the Hotel Matignon in Paris on November 30, 2018.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-11-30

Delegates from France's 'Yellow Vest' protesters turned down a planned meeting with Prime Minister Édouard Philippe on Friday, on the grounds that it would not be filmed.

"I have repeatedly asked that this interview be filmed and broadcast live on television. This was refused," said Jason Herbert, one of eight members of the delegation that emerged from the group in the beginning of the week.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

Date created : 2018-11-30

