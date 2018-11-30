'Yellow Vest' delegates refuse meeting with French PM because not filmed

Delegates from France's 'Yellow Vest' protesters turned down a planned meeting with Prime Minister Édouard Philippe on Friday, on the grounds that it would not be filmed.

"I have repeatedly asked that this interview be filmed and broadcast live on television. This was refused," said Jason Herbert, one of eight members of the delegation that emerged from the group in the beginning of the week.

