Eye on Africa

Cameroon stripped of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

MediaWatch

Kids across Australia walk out of school to protest climate inaction

The world this week

Tense G20 summit; Mexican and Brazilian presidents to be sworn in; Macron and the Yellow Vests; gene-edited embryos uproar

Bernard Mure-Ravaud: Living and breathing cheese

France in focus

Complementary and alternative medicine: France's parallel healthcare system

French connections

What does it means to be French?

The 51%

A novel approach: How Spain is attempting to tackle gender-based violence

Focus

‘PrEP’ and the fight against HIV: Medical milestone or tool to indulge in risky behavior?

Tech 24

Raising our level of empathy with VR

Africa

World AIDS Day: How a hidden epidemic threatens Madagascar

© Screen capture, FRANCE 24

Video by Pauline GODART , Owen BARNELL

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-12-01

On paper, Madagascar is largely unaffected by AIDS and HIV: according to UNAIDS, the prevalence of HIV is 0.3 percent. But experts agree that there is likely a hidden epidemic.

Only eight percent of the population has been tested for HIV or AIDS.

"We see that if people do not want to be screened, it is for many--almost half--out of denial. They think that HIV doesn't exist or that it doesn't concern them. Or they are afraid of being stigmatized as a person with HIV if they are found to be positive," said Yoann Maldonado, general coordinator for Doctors of the World.

The group and other NGOs send volunteers into the field to survey people and convince them to get tested.

FRANCE 24's special correspondent Pauline Godart followed health workers as they reached out to the key populations affected -- sex workers, homosexuals, young people and intravenous drug users.

Click on the video player above to watch the report.

>> WATCH: ATM pharmacy cuts queues for South Africa's AIDS patients

 

Date created : 2018-12-01

