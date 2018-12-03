International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

Eye on Africa

Kenya ban on Nairobi's Matatu buses kicks in creating chaos for commuters

Read more

MediaWatch

'Gilets jaunes' through the media lense

Read more

The debate

Macron's options: What response to yellow vests fury?

Read more

Encore!

Music show: Singer-songwriter Jacob Banks on being a proud Nigerian

Read more

The Interview

Tokyo Governor Koike: ‘Big city solutions on climate can help the whole planet’

Read more

In the press

'It's real me': Nigerian president confirms existence, denies he's been cloned

Read more

Talking Europe

COP24 climate summit: Is the EU off target?

Read more

Business daily

French riots harm businesses, retailers particularly hard hit as holiday shopping season starts

Read more

Talking Europe

US ambassador to the EU: ‘We’re not getting due credit on trade issues’

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Modric beats French World Cup stars to win Ballon d'Or

© Reuters archive | The Ballon d'Or

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-12-03

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric was named winner of the 2018 Ballon d'Or on Monday, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's and Lionel Messi's decade-long hold on the prestigious award.

Modric, 33, was announced as the winner of the prestigious prize in a glitzy ceremony held in Paris at the Grand Palais, just off the Champs Elysees.

Ronaldo was a distant second, with France and Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann completing the podium.

Paris Saint-Germain's teenage forward Kylian Mbappe -- who won the Kopa Trophy for the best young player -- came fourth, leaving Messi to settle for fifth position.

Another Frenchman, Modric's Madrid teammate Raphael Varane, was seventh, just behind Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah.

"As a kid we all have dreams. My dream was to play for a big club and win important trophies," Modric said.

"The Ballon d'Or was more than just a dream for me and it is really an honour and a privilege to hold this trophy."

Modric -- the oldest winner since Fabio Cannavaro, also 33, in 2006 -- was crowned after an outstanding year in which he starred in the Real side that retained the Champions League before heroically helping drag his country to the final of the World Cup for the first time in their history.

Croatia lost 4-2 to France in Moscow in the final in July.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-12-03

  • FOOTBALL

    France's Mbappe in running to win the Ballon d'Or

    Read more

  • SPORT

    Real Madrid's Ronaldo wins fourth Ballon d'Or award

    Read more

  • FOOTBALL

    Messi wins Ballon d'Or for record fifth time

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility