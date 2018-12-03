Trump says US-China ties make 'BIG leap forward'

US President Donald Trump boasted Monday that US relations with China have taken a "BIG leap forward" following his meeting in Argentina with President Xi Jinping.

"Very good things will happen. We are dealing from great strength, but China likewise has much to gain if and when a deal is completed. Level the field!" he said in a series of early morning tweet.

Trump alluded -- possibly inadvertently -- to the "Great Leap Forward," Mao Zedong's disastrous campaign to rapidly industrialise China's agrarian economy, which historians believe led to the deaths of tens of millions of people in the Great Chinese Famine.

Trump, who joined Xi in calling a truce on an intensifying trade war between their two powerhouse countries, earlier touted a roll-back in Chinese tariffs on US-made cars.

At their dinner meeting in Buenos Aires Saturday, the two leaders agreed to suspend any new tariffs and give negotiators 90 days to strike a deal, sending stock markets soaring.

"My meeting in Argentina with President Xi of China was an extraordinary one. Relations with China have taken a BIG leap forward!" Trump said.

"Farmers will be a very BIG and FAST beneficiary of our deal with China. They intend to start purchasing agricultural product immediately. We make the finest and cleanest product in the World, and that is what China wants. Farmers, I LOVE YOU!" he said.

Trump went on to praise what he said was his "very strong and personal relationship" with Xi.

"He and I are the only two people that can bring about massive and very positive change, on trade and far beyond, between our two great Nations. A solution for North Korea is a great thing for China and ALL!"

(AFP)

