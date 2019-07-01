Skip to main content
Live
#Hong Kong
#WomensFootballWorldCup
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
The Debate

What next for Hong Kong? Legislative Council occupied

Date created :

By: François PICARD Follow

Another stunning turn of events in Hong Kong. Police relenting and letting protesters take over the legislative council on this the day when the territory marks the anniversary of the 1997 handover by the British. Just as the whole world is wondering what Beijing is going to make of the first US president ever to set foot on North Korean soil. China's leader who recently paid the first visit to Pyongyang by a Chinese leader in 14 years.

ADVERTISING

Produced by Andrew Hilliar, Juliette LAURAIN and Jimena MORALES-VELASCO

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.