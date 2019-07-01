The Debate

What next for Hong Kong? Legislative Council occupied

Another stunning turn of events in Hong Kong. Police relenting and letting protesters take over the legislative council on this the day when the territory marks the anniversary of the 1997 handover by the British. Just as the whole world is wondering what Beijing is going to make of the first US president ever to set foot on North Korean soil. China's leader who recently paid the first visit to Pyongyang by a Chinese leader in 14 years.

