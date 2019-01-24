Je t'aime... Are the French the world's best lovers?

When it comes to romance, the French have the reputation of being passionate, first-class lovers. They seem to have a lot going for them: French is the language of love, while Paris is the city of love. But what's it like to really go out with a French person? Are dating rules different? And what about French attitudes to marriage, divorce and infidelity? Join us for this episode of French Connections Plus where we give you the ins and outs of the game of love à la française.