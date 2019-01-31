Iranian migrants pitch tents in Calais, desperate to reach the UK

Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 Iranians have left their country every year. That number peaked after Serbia began offering them visa-free access last August, opening up an easier route to the EU. For many Iranians, the aim is to reach the UK, and they will attempt the dangerous crossing by boat. But for now, these migrants have to contend with the winter cold and dire living conditions in makeshift camps in northern France. Our team reports from Calais.

