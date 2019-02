Karl Lagerfeld, an absolute fashion icon



By: Media TV

Humour, rigour and know-how! Over more than six decades, Karl Lagerfeld has become one of the most recognised and admired fashion designers in the world. A brilliant stylist, an outstanding draughtsman and a skilled photographer, he has breathed new life into all the brands he has worked with. FRANCE 24 takes a look back at some of his most memorable Chanel shows – and quotes!