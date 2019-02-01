The shattered dream of Catalan independence
Later this February, 12 men and women will go on trial at Spain's Supreme Court. Nine of them have already spent more than a year behind bars. They now face between seven and 25 years in prison. All are accused of playing a role in the failed Catalan bid to secede from Spain in 2017. In Catalonia, they have become martyrs to the separatist cause. But more than a year later, what remains of their fight? And what about the process that was supposed to lead to independence?
Our reporter Mélina Huet met with activists from both sides, to try to understand the divide between supporters and opponents of Catalan independence.
