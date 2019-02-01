The shattered dream of Catalan independence

Later this February, 12 men and women will go on trial at Spain's Supreme Court. Nine of them have already spent more than a year behind bars. They now face between seven and 25 years in prison. All are accused of playing a role in the failed Catalan bid to secede from Spain in 2017. In Catalonia, they have become martyrs to the separatist cause. But more than a year later, what remains of their fight? And what about the process that was supposed to lead to independence?

