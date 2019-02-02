Video released showing moment dam burst in deadly Brazil disaster

A Brazilian TV channel has released a video showing the moment the dam collapsed in the January 25 disaster in southwestern Brazil, with mud and waste spilling out over the mine before burying buildings downstream.

The video shows a torrent of sludge crushing buildings while a train snaking through the area barely avoids the approaching avalanche and a car races to a similar narrow escape.

Earlier on Saturday, officials announced that the death toll from the collapse has risen to 115 dead and 248 missing.

The emergency service for the state of Minas Gerais, where the disaster occurred near the town of Brumadinho, added that the search for bodies was ongoing.

All those listed as missing are presumed dead, with no survivors being found over the past week.

It was the second dam disaster in three years at a mine owned by Brazilian mining giant Vale.

Authorities have frozen over $3 billion in company assets in anticipation it will pay damages, compensation and fines.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)