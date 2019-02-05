Brazil's Brumadinho dam collapse, a disaster waiting to happen
Date created :
On January 25, a dam at an iron ore mine collapsed in south-eastern Brazil, unleashing a torrent of of reddish-brown mining waste. The country's worst ever mining disaster claimed the lives of 120 people, with 200 others still missing, and has left Brazilians fearful of future catastrophes. Brazil counts 790 mining dams nationwide, and observers denounce insufficient safety inspections. Our correspondents report.
ADVERTISING
>> On France24.com: Video released showing moment dam burst in deadly Brazil disaster
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Gaëlle Essoo.