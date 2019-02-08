FRANCE 24’s Week in Review: writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Mardi Gras and the anger of French teachers

French teachers take to the streets to vent their anger over low wages and cities across France celebrate Mardi Gras. Also, FRANCE 24 sat down with Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, author of "Americanah".

ARTICLES

Macron ‘mulls referendum’ to quell French Yellow Vest crisis

President Emmanuel Macron, whose popularity plummeted to an all-time low after a proposed fuel tax rise sparked the nationwide Yellow Vest movement, is considering a strategic move in the form of a referendum, French media reported.

Paul François, the French farmer taking on Monsanto

FRANCE 24 meets the 54-year-old farmer who is seeking more than €1 million in damages from Monsanto, arguing that use of the company’s Lasso weed killer has left him disabled.

Facebook marks 15 years under a cloud of scandal

The world’s largest social media site, with more than 2 billion users worldwide, marked its 15th anniversary on Monday beset by scandals and accusations that it has failed to prevent, and even fostered, the mining of user data by private companies.

The 'Stylos Rouges' (Red Pens) take to the streets as French teachers demand change

French teachers who find themselves at breaking point after years of being asked to do more with less took to the streets of Paris, Lyon, Nice and Bordeaux on Saturday, demanding a salary increase and better conditions for teachers and students.

TV SHOWS ONLINE

THE INTERVIEW

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on social media, Donald Trump and feminism

FRANCE 24 sat down with renowned Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, whose books have been translated into more than 30 languages. The author of "Americanah" divides her time between the United States and Nigeria. Ngozi Adichie shared her thoughts on social media, Donald Trump and feminism during the first "Night of Ideas" in Washington.

YOU ARE HERE

France's Mardi Gras carnivals, from Dunkirk to Granville

The Dunkirk Carnival is one of the largest and most popular in France. In the three days before Mardi Gras, people dress in costumes, sing in the street and gather at the town hall to catch the herring thrown at them. Meanwhile, the Granville Carnival has made it onto UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list. Originally a fishermen's festival, it has been celebrated for 144 years.

FASHION

Karl Lagerfeld, a fashion icon

Humour, rigour and know-how: Over more than six decades, Karl Lagerfeld has become one of the most recognised and admired fashion designers in the world. A brilliant stylist, an outstanding draughtsman and a skilled photographer, he has breathed new life into all the brands he has worked with. FRANCE 24 takes a look back at some of his most memorable Chanel shows – and quotes!

EUROPE NOW

Beyond 'la dolce vita': Italy under populist rule (Part 1)

As new political winds blow in Italy, FRANCE 24 looks beyond the stereotypes in the country of "la dolce vita". It has been almost a year since Italy's populist Five-Star Movement and far-right Lega (League) party joined forces to form a new government, ousting the centre-left Democrats.

FOCUS

Kenyan terror hub of Mombasa determined to change its image

The Kenyan capital of Nairobi is still coming to terms with last month's shocking act of terrorism, a hotel attack that left 21 people dead. The investigation into that bloodshed has taken police to the city of Mombasa, which has long been viewed as a breeding ground for regional terrorism. Our correspondents report.

DOWN TO EARTH

Colombia's coffee crisis: Is your latte ethical?

Never before has so much coffee been consumed around the world – more than 2 billion cups per day. The market has exploded in value and is now worth $200 billion. But as the coffee business becomes increasingly lucrative, farmers in Colombia are struggling to make ends meet.

