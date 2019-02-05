Live: Fire in upscale Paris apartment building kills eight
Date created : Latest update :
A massive fire in an apartment in the affluent 16th arrondissement (district) in western Paris killed at least eight people and injured around 30 others in the early hours of Tuesday, according to French authorities.
ADVERTISING
- The fire broke out at around 1am Paris time (GMT + 1) in an apartment building on rue Erlanger in western Paris
- Eight people have been reported killed in the blaze
- A number of residents managed to escape to the roof from where they were rescued by firefighters
- Authorities have cordoned off the area of the blaze and evacuated surrounding buildings