Video: Ex-president Wade returns to Senegal before elections, calls for boycott

Seyllou, AFP | Former Senegalese president Abdoulaye Wade speaks to his supporters as he arrives at his party headquarters, in Dakar, on February 7, 2019.

Senegal's ex-leader Abdoulaye Wade returns to the country ahead of this month's presidential elections, in which his son's candidacy has been rejected, and which incumbent Macky Sall is expected to win.

Wade was President of Senegal from 2000 to 2012, with Sall as his prime minister from 2004 to 2007. The latter then defeated the former in the 2012 presidential elections, with Wade gaining widespread praise for conceding the loss and congratulating his opponent.

