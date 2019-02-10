A rare look inside Iran, 40 years after the Islamic Revolution

By: Catalina GOMEZ ANGEL

Iran marks the 40th anniversary on Monday of the popular uprising that led to the fall of the monarchy and the establishment of the Islamic Republic in 1979, when the Ayatollah Khomenei became Iran's political and spiritual leader. Today, Iran is a society trying to find a balance between the religious tenets of the revolution and the demands of a young population that is hungry for social and political change. Our reporter brings us a rare look inside Iran.