Cameroon's Adamawa region plagued by cattle theft and kidnappings

By: Guy Marie BANDOLO | Michel MVONDO | Indira AYUK | Emerald MAXWELL

In Cameroon's northern Adamawa region, farmers and cattle herders are living in fear. With neighbouring Central African Republic still mired in civil war, armed gangs frequently cross over into Cameroon to steal cattle. This important source of income is feeding both the war and criminal networks. But their hunger for money has grown: kidnappings for ransom and murder are the new methods of choice, forcing thousands of Cameroonians to flee their villages. Our correspondents report.