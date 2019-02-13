Cameroon's Adamawa region plagued by cattle theft and kidnappings
Date created : Latest update :
In Cameroon's northern Adamawa region, farmers and cattle herders are living in fear. With neighbouring Central African Republic still mired in civil war, armed gangs frequently cross over into Cameroon to steal cattle. This important source of income is feeding both the war and criminal networks. But their hunger for money has grown: kidnappings for ransom and murder are the new methods of choice, forcing thousands of Cameroonians to flee their villages. Our correspondents report.
A report by Guy Marie Bandolo and Michel Mvondo – with Emerald Maxwell.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Yong Chim.