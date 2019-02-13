This week in France, the government announced that anti-Semitic acts had soared by 74% in 2018. More recent incidents saw swastikas spray-painted over portraits of late Holocaust survivor Simone Veil and the word "Jews" scrawled in German across a bagel shop window. To give us her Perspective on this worrying tendency, Delphine Horvilleur, one of France's three female rabbis, joined us on set. She also told us about her new book, "Reflections on the question of anti-Semitism".

"Anti-Semitism is always a prelude to general violence," Horvilleur told FRANCE 24. "When the Jews are struck somewhere, when there are attacks against Jews, it always means that very, very soon the rest of the population is going to be attacked."

For Horvilleur, anti-Semitic acts are a sign of a society that is failing. Unlike racism, which often accuses someone of inferiority, Horvilleur said anti-Semitism is a rejection of someone perceived to have more.

Giving us her insight on France's specific relationship with Jews, she also pointed out that a desire to be a victim is part of the problem of anti-Semitism.

