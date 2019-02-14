Egyptian MPs back changes that could keep Sisi in power until 2034

Tiksa Negeri, Reuters | Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt and the incoming chairperson of the AU, attends a news conference during a closing of the AU summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 11, 2019.

The Egyptian parliament on Thursday approved in principle proposed constitutional amendments that would allow President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to stay in power until 2034 and boost his control of the judiciary.

Parliament Speaker Ali Abdelaal said that 485 MPs of the 596-seat assembly voted in favour of the changes, comprising more than the two-thirds majority needed to pass the amendments.

The proposed changes will now go for a review in a parliamentary committee and then return to parliament for a second vote before they are presented for a national referendum expected before the middle of the year.

