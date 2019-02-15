Skip to main content
Recalled French ambassador to return to Rome on Friday

Tiziana Fabi, AFP | The French national flag and the EU flag (R) flutter outside the French Embassy at the Palazzo Farnese in Rome on June 13, 2018.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

France’s ambassador to Italy, recalled by his country this month in response to a series of critical comments directed at France by Italian politicians, will return to Rome on Friday, said the French European Affairs Minister.

France recalled its ambassador on Feb 7 in what was the first withdrawal of a French envoy to Rome since World War Two.

“He returns to Rome today,” minister Nathalie Loiseau told RTL radio on Friday.

