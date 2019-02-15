Skip to main content
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez calls general election for April 28

Juan Medina, Reuters | Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds a news conference after an extraordinary cabinet meeting in Madrid, Spain, on February 15, 2019.
Text by: NEWS WIRES
Video by: Sarah MORRIS

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday called a snap national election for April 28, after losing a key budget vote.

“Between doing nothing and continuing without the budget and calling on Spaniards to have their say, I choose the second. Spain needs to keep advancing, progressing with tolerance, respect, moderation and common sense,” Sanchez said in a televised address to the nation following a cabinet meeting.

“I have proposed to dissolve parliament and call elections for April 28th.”

(REUTERS)

