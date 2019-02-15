A life of exile: How drought is forcing Hondurans to flee to US

France 24

Every day, 300 Hondurans take to the road for a life of exile in the United States. They are reluctantly leaving behind a country that is becoming increasingly poor. Many are in fact climate refugees. An ongoing drought means the rivers of Honduras are disappearing; its soil is drying up and its crops are failing. They see escape not as a choice but as a matter of survival. FRANCE 24's reporters followed these migrants in their last-ditch quest for a better life.