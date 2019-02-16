Vatican dismisses former cardinal McCarrick from priesthood over sex abuse charges
Disgraced former U.S. cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been expelled from the priesthood following allegations against him, including sexual abuse of minors, the Vatican said on Saturday.
McCarrick, who in July became the first Roman Catholic prelate in nearly 100 years to lose the title of cardinal, has now become the highest profile Church figure to be dismissed from the priesthood in modern times.
(REUTERS)