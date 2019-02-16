Skip to main content
Live

Vatican dismisses former cardinal McCarrick from priesthood over sex abuse charges

Date created : Latest update :

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images, AFP | Former cardinal Theodore McCarrick speaks during a news conference in Washington, DC, on December 8, 2015.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Disgraced former U.S. cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been expelled from the priesthood following allegations against him, including sexual abuse of minors, the Vatican said on Saturday.

ADVERTISING

McCarrick, who in July became the first Roman Catholic prelate in nearly 100 years to lose the title of cardinal, has now become the highest profile Church figure to be dismissed from the priesthood in modern times.

(REUTERS)

Text by: NEWS WIRES
This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.