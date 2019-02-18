The Interview

Nadia Ghulam: Being a man was 'the only way to survive' under the Taliban

Born in Kabul in 1985, Nadia Ghulam was 8 years old when a bomb flattened her home, killed her brother, destroyed her parents' livelihood and left her badly disfigured. Women were not allowed to work under the Taliban. But to support her family, Ghulam decided at 11 to take on her brother's identity and spent the next 10 years disguised as a man. She spoke to FRANCE 24 about her incredible story.