Politicians and celebrities pay tribute to fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld

German designer Karl Lagerfeld, artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the fashion industry with his extravagant outfits and striking catwalks, has died aged 85. Tributes are pouring in from politicians and celebrities around the world.

Instantly recognisable in his dark suits, pony-tailed white hair and sunglasses, Lagerfeld was best known for his association with Chanel but delivered collections for LVMH's Fendi and his own eponymous label.

Rumours of Lagerfeld's ill-health had swirled after he failed to show up at Chanel's January show in Paris for his customary bow.

Chanel chief executive Alain Wertheimer recalled how he had given carte blanche to Lagerfeld in the early 1980s to reinvent the brand, from the Chanel jacket and suit to its tweeds and two-tone shoes.

"Thanks to his creative genius, generosity and exceptional intuition, Karl Lagerfeld was ahead of his time, which widely contributed to the House of Chanel's success throughout the world," Wertheimer said in a statement.

A true craftsman who combined artistic instinct and business acumen, Lagerfeld was known for his strikingly visual fashion show displays.

LVMH chairman and chief executive Bernard Arnault said the fashion world had lost a creative genius who helped make Paris the fashion capital of the world, and Fendi one of the most innovative Italian houses.

"I will always remember his immense imagination, his ability to conceive new trends for every season, his inexhaustible energy, the virtuosity of his drawings, his carefully guarded independence, his encyclopedic culture and his unique wit and eloquence," Arnault said.

Tributes poured in from around the world for the man affectionately nicknamed "Kaiser Karl" and "Fashion Meister".

Benjamin Griveaux, French government spokesperson

“France and Paris owes him so much.”

Marion Cotillard

"Dear Karl, Dear maestro,

Your Being was so vibrante, your profound kindness, your curiosity of the world and humanity touched me so deeply. What you have left is Alive, Luminous and Bright. The word Genius suits you perfectly. Thank you for the beauty, the humour, the poetry, the authenticity, the excellence, the passion and the love. Thank you for giving so much to France. And to Art. I wish you a wonderful and peaceful journey. With all my love.♥️♥️♥️ Marion"

Nicolas Sarkozy

“He was a man who transcended material, style, clothing to reveal the personality. He embodied French excellence and elegance. His life was dedicated completely to his art, through hard work and exacting standards. Thank you, Karl Lagerfeld.”

Lily-Rose Depp

"Dear Karl, what can be said about how much we will miss you. The world will never know another force like you. My heart is so heavy today, but so full of gratitude for all that you have taught and done for me. Your kindness, humour, and loyalty will live on in the hearts of those who knew you and your genius will live on forever. I feel so lucky to have been able to work with you so closely, but even luckier to have known your heart and incredible spirit. I will hold every moment spent with you so dear. Words can’t express how much your belief in me has impacted every aspect of my life; it is a gift I could never thank you enough for. You truly made my dreams come true. Thinking of my Chanel family today and all those who knew and loved Karl ❤️ Karl, we love you. Thank you, thank you, thank you. You are eternal."

Diane Kruger

"Karl.....I cannot tell you how much you meant to me and how much I will miss you ♥️ I will never forget your kindness towards me, your laughs, your imagination ♥️ I came to France to see you this week and introduce you to my daughter...I’m heartbroken I was too late ♥️ Rest In Peace, I adore you ♥️"

Marc Jacobs

"Waking up to a world without Karl. So sad. And strange. He was a great inspiration to me, and, undeniably a unique and extraordinary talent. RESPECT. Rest In Peace KL"

Elton John

"What a talent. What an appetite for life. Wonderful and lethal company. Never a dull moment. Love, Elton xx

@karllagerfeld #RIP"

