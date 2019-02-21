How a sleepy German village became a major Chinese business hub

By: Anne MAILLIET | Denis PARCHOW | Nick SPICER

Until six years ago, Hoppstädten-Weiersbach was a typical sleepy village in west Germany. But then a German entrepreneur and his Chinese partner decided to renovate a former US army barracks into a huge business centre for Chinese executives looking to get a foothold on the European market. Since then, 300 entrepreneurs have moved there with their families. Almost one in three residents is Chinese now and the local economy is benefiting. Our correspondents report.