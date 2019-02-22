Venezuelan soldiers kill two in clash over aid on Brazilian border

Marcelo Garcia, AFP | Handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency showing Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (R) making the V-sign during a military rally on January 30, 2019.

Venezuelan soldiers killed two people and wounded 15 others when they tried to prevent the troops from blocking an entry route for humanitarian aid on the Brazilian border, a human rights groups said Friday.

“An indigenous woman and her husband were killed and at least 15 other members of the Pemon indigenous community were injured,” said the civil humanities association Kape Kape.

The clash occurred close to the border with Brazil, which President Nicolas Maduro ordered closed on Thursday.

Violence broke out in the village of Kumarakapay as indigenous leaders in southern Venezuela said they had attempted to stop a military convoy heading toward the border with Brazil, believing the soldiers were attempting to block the entrance of foreign aid as per Maduro’s order.

The convoy entered the village anyway, opening fire to clear the way.

