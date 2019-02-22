On Greek island of Lesbos, migrants' dreams turn to disillusion

A gateway to Europe, the Greek island of Lesbos saw tens of thousands of refugees arrive in 2015. Back then, the islanders rushed to help the new arrivals. But today, sympathy has given way to exasperation. Many migrants are stuck on the island, waiting for their asylum requests to be processed. Their living conditions are dire; some have lost everything in a fire. Our reporters went to Lesbos, where they witnessed the migrants' plight, but also the growing frustration of local residents.