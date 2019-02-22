Skip to main content
Live
Revisited

On Greek island of Lesbos, migrants' dreams turn to disillusion

Date created :

By: Claire PACCALIN | Zohra BEN MILOUD

A gateway to Europe, the Greek island of Lesbos saw tens of thousands of refugees arrive in 2015. Back then, the islanders rushed to help the new arrivals. But today, sympathy has given way to exasperation. Many migrants are stuck on the island, waiting for their asylum requests to be processed. Their living conditions are dire; some have lost everything in a fire. Our reporters went to Lesbos, where they witnessed the migrants' plight, but also the growing frustration of local residents.

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.