France restore pride with 27-10 Scotland win in Six Nations rugby tournament

Thomas SAMSON / AFP | France's players push through to their fourth try during the Six Nations rugby union tournament match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, on February 23, 2019.
France ended their losing run in the Six Nations by hammering an injury-depleted Scotland 27-10 to claim their first victory in this year's competition on Saturday.

A spectacular second-half implosion against Wales and a 44-8 thrashing at the hands of England had left France winless after two games. However, tries by a brilliant Romain Ntamack, Yoann Huget and Gregory Alldritt (2), and five points from the boot of Thomas Ramos as well as a Baptiste Serin conversion restored some pride for Les Bleus.

Scotland only had Greig Laidlaw's first-half penalty and a late Ali Price try converted by Adam Hastings to show for themselves.

France, who had lost 10 of their previous 13 matches under Coach Jacques Brunel, next travel to Ireland with Scotland hosting Wales.

