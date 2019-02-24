Outrage as UK PM accused of ‘holding parliament hostage’ with Brexit vote delay

Khaled Desouki, AFP | British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to the International Congress Centre on February 24, 2019, ahead of first joint European Union and Arab League summit in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday that MPs would not have a chance to vote again on her Brexit deal this week but promised this would happen by March 12, reports said.

ADVERTISING Read more

“We won’t bring a meaningful vote to parliament this week. But we will ensure that that happens by March 12. And we still have it within our grasp to leave the European Union with a deal on March 29,” she told British media en route to a summit of European and Arab leaders in Egypt.

The decision increases the chances that MPs will move next week to delay Brexit beyond March 29, to avoid a potentially disastrous situation where Britain exits with no agreement at all.

"We still have it within our grasp to leave the European Union with a deal on 29 March. That's what I'm going to be working at." - PM @Theresa_May at EU-League of Arab States summit in Sharm el Sheikh pic.twitter.com/kbZJLMch92 UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 24, 2019

May had held out the possibility of a vote this week, but said Sunday she was still discussing with the EU possible amendments to the deal’s arrangements for the Irish border.

Since MPs rejected her withdrawal deal last month, May has sought to address their concerns about the text’s “backstop” arrangement, which is designed to keep the border with Ireland free flowing.

She is meeting with European Council chief Donald Tusk and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the two-day summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, and her team will also return to Brussels on Tuesday.

Deliberate delay?

But opposition politicians and pro-European MPs in London reacted with fury at what they believe is a deliberate strategy of delay.

Labour lawmaker Dr Rosena Allin-Khan accused the PM of holding "Parliament hostage" in a tweet.

I can’t believe I’m saying this again, but Theresa May is running down the clock to hold Parliament hostage.



We must not enable her disastrous Brexit deal. It’s time to honour our conference decision and for Labour to back a public vote. pic.twitter.com/iFYiLIbFCr Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) February 24, 2019

Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said her move not to hold a vote this week was “the height of irresponsibility and an admission of failure”.

“Theresa May is recklessly running down the clock in a desperate attempt to force MPs to choose between her deal and no deal,” he said.

“Parliament cannot stand by and allow this to happen.”

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted that "Theresa May is putting the country at risk by recklessly running down the clock to force MPs to choose between her bad deal and a disastrous No Deal."

Theresa May is putting the country at risk by recklessly running down the clock to force MPs to choose between her bad deal and a disastrous No Deal.



Labour will work with MPs across the Commons to prevent No Deal, break the deadlock and build support for our alternative plan. Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) 24 February 2019

May has refused to rule out leaving the EU with no deal, despite the risk of huge economic disruption on both sides of the Channel.

The Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce Adam Marshall reacted with astonishment and barely contained fury, stating, “A parliamentary vote on March 12th for something that’s meant to take effect on March 29th. 17 days’ notice for businesses, employees, investors and communities on what may be the biggest economic and trading change they face in a generation. Unbelievable.”

May says that the only way to avoid this scenario is to support her deal but growing numbers of MPs believe that Brexit should instead be delayed.

Three of her cabinet ministers on Saturday warned in a newspaper article that if there was no breakthrough this week then the House of Commons would vote for a delay.

“Beyond the next few days, there simply will not be time to agree a deal and complete all the necessary legislation before March 29,” they wrote.

May has promised to make a statement in the Commons on Tuesday and allow MPs on Wednesday to debate their own ideas for the way forward.

Sam Gyimah, who quit as a junior minister in May’s government over her approach to Brexit, said her latest decision was “shocking”.

“We’ve run out of road. The meaningful vote can is now being kicked against the wall,” he tweeted.

We've run out of road. The MV can is now being kicked against the wall. Shocking! https://t.co/NQvlyqPUFQ Sam Gyimah MP (@SamGyimah) 24 February 2019

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)