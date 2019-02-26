Brex-what? Episode 1: Why is Britain Eurosceptic?

Our series 'Brex-what?' talks you through the complex questions surrounding Brexit. In this first episode, we look at Britain’s complicated relationship with Europe since WWII, and trace the roots of the Euroscepticism that sparked the referendum.

Do you feel lost when it comes to Brexit? Not caught up with the latest twists and turns? Luckily FRANCE 24 is on hand to help. Our series Brex-what? breaks down the complexities about Brexit, issue by issue. From the troubled history between the UK and Europe, to the infamous Irish backstop, to the chances of there being a second referendum, we resume all the thorny questions in two minute segments.

The first episode of Brex-what? focuses on the troubled history between the UK and Europe. Why is Britain so Eurosceptic? We look at the roots of Europhobia in the UK since WWII, from Churchill and de Gaulle to Thatcher and her Conservative party. The series was conceived and produced by FRANCE 24’s Valérie Fouace and presented by Catherine Norris-Trent, a British senior reporter for the channel.