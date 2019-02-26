Fact or Fake

Did the EU Commission 'secretly' publish a 'no-deal' Brexit plan?

On February 17, the British tabloid The Sun on Sunday claimed to have uncovered a "secret" EU plan to avert chaos if the UK leaves the bloc on a no-deal basis. The Sun on Sunday describes this as "key documents quietly slipped out by Brussels". The UK's former Brexit minister Dominic Raab then tweeted the story, asking "why so little coverage"? The answer is that the so-called "secret plan" wasn't in fact a secret at all. We tell you more.