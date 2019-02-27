Deadly fire after train crashes at Cairo’s main station

Khaled Desouki, AFP | A train drives from one station to another in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on May 28, 2018

At least seven people were killed and dozens more injured when a fire broke out at the main train station in Egypt’s capital on Wednesday, security and medical sources said.

A witness said there had been an explosion when a train rammed into a barrier at Ramses station in central Cairo, and that he had seen charred bodies on the ground.

“I was standing on the platform and I saw the train speed into the barrier,” eyewitness Mina Ghaly told Reuters.

“Everyone started running but a lot of people died after the locomotive exploded.”

There were conflicting reports over the death toll, with Egyptian state TV reporting as many as 20 people killed in the blaze.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)