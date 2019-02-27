Skip to main content
Deadly fire after train crashes at Cairo’s main station

Khaled Desouki, AFP | A train drives from one station to another in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on May 28, 2018
At least seven people were killed and dozens more injured when a fire broke out at the main train station in Egypt’s capital on Wednesday, security and medical sources said.

A witness said there had been an explosion when a train rammed into a barrier at Ramses station in central Cairo, and that he had seen charred bodies on the ground.

“I was standing on the platform and I saw the train speed into the barrier,” eyewitness Mina Ghaly told Reuters.

“Everyone started running but a lot of people died after the locomotive exploded.”

There were conflicting reports over the death toll, with Egyptian state TV reporting as many as 20 people killed in the blaze.

