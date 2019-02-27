Deadly fire after train crashes at Cairo’s main station
At least seven people were killed and dozens more injured when a fire broke out at the main train station in Egypt’s capital on Wednesday, security and medical sources said.
A witness said there had been an explosion when a train rammed into a barrier at Ramses station in central Cairo, and that he had seen charred bodies on the ground.
“I was standing on the platform and I saw the train speed into the barrier,” eyewitness Mina Ghaly told Reuters.
“Everyone started running but a lot of people died after the locomotive exploded.”
There were conflicting reports over the death toll, with Egyptian state TV reporting as many as 20 people killed in the blaze.
