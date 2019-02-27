Skip to main content
In pictures: Palombaggia's crystal waters voted best beach in France

Dominique Zintzmeyer / AFP | Palombaggia in Corsica
TripAdvisor voters have chosen Corsica’s stunning Palombaggia beach as the best in France. With its long bleached sands and Mediterranean charm, it’s not hard to see why.

Not far from the quaint town of Porto-Vecchio in South Corsica lies a hidden strip of sand bordering turquoise waters. The pink rocks and green pine trees around the bay add to the already magical charm.

Palombaggiais the most famous beach in Corsica, which is part of the problem. This once local secret beach has now been discovered by the tourist hoards and many say during the height of the summer season this once tranquil paradise can in reality be a packed holiday nightmare.

Nonetheless, the beach is long and stretches over 1.5 km, so it is still possible to find your own vacation hideaway.

Facing the crystal blue sea are the small, uninhabited islets of the Cerbicale islands.

The beach may have come top in France, but it only came 23rd in Europe and didn’t even place in the world listing.

