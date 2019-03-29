British MPs reject PM Theresa May’s Brexit deal for third time

Tolga Akmen, AFP | Pro-Brexit protesters gather outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 29, 2019 as MPs debate the EU Withdrawl Agreement for the third time.

British MPs on Friday rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's EU divorce deal for a third time, opening the way for a long delay to Brexit, or a "no deal" withdrawal in two weeks. Read our live blog below to see how the day's events unfolded.