British MPs reject PM Theresa May’s Brexit deal for third time
British MPs on Friday rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's EU divorce deal for a third time, opening the way for a long delay to Brexit, or a "no deal" withdrawal in two weeks. Read our live blog below to see how the day's events unfolded.
- The House of Commons voted 286-344 against the withdrawal agreement struck between May and the EU.
- It follows defeats by even wider margins in January and March, and leaves the government's blueprint for exiting the bloc in tatters.
- Britain now has until April 12 to tell the EU what it plans to do next. It must either cancel Brexit, seek a longer delay or crash out of the bloc without a deal.
- MPs plan to hold a series of votes Monday in an attempt to find a new plan.