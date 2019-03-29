Skip to main content
British MPs reject PM Theresa May’s Brexit deal for third time

Date created : Latest update :

Tolga Akmen, AFP | Pro-Brexit protesters gather outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 29, 2019 as MPs debate the EU Withdrawl Agreement for the third time.
British MPs on Friday rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's EU divorce deal for a third time, opening the way for a long delay to Brexit, or a "no deal" withdrawal in two weeks. Read our live blog below to see how the day's events unfolded.

  • The House of Commons voted 286-344 against the withdrawal agreement struck between May and the EU.
  • It follows defeats by even wider margins in January and March, and leaves the government's blueprint for exiting the bloc in tatters.
  • Britain now has until April 12 to tell the EU what it plans to do next. It must either cancel Brexit, seek a longer delay or crash out of the bloc without a deal.
  • MPs plan to hold a series of votes Monday in an attempt to find a new plan.
