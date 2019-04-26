On August 15, 1947, after 150 years under British rule, India gained independence. Gandhi and Nehru earned their place in the history books. But few mention Subhas Chandra Bose, an Indian independence activist controversial for his agressive nationalism – and who solicited Adolf Hitler's help in liberating India from colonial rule. Our reporters have been finding out more.

ADVERTISING

Educated at Cambridge University in the UK, Bose was a radical who rejected Gandhi's calls for non-violent resistance, saying India must take up arms to win its freedom. During World War II, he decided to approach the German Führer. His goal was to recruit Indian students in Germany and Indian prisoners of war (who had been fighting for the British Empire) in German camps and use them as a liberation force for British-ruled India.

Our reporters tell you more about this little-known chapter of history.