Elle Fanning, Yorgos Lanthimos, Enki Bilal join Cannes jury

Philippe Savoir, Flore Maquin, Cannes Film Festival, AFP | This handout image obtained on April 15, 2019, from the the Cannes Film Festival is the official poster for the 72nd festival created by graphic design house Filifox.

US actress Elle Fanning and Serb-born French comic book writer Enki Bilal will join the jury for this year's Cannes festival alongside Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos and French counterpart Robin Campillo, organisers said Monday.

The panel will be made up of four men and four women under its president, Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, who was named in February.

The rest of the jury comprises Burkina Faso's Maimouna N'Diay, American Kelly Reichardt, Italy's Alice Rohrwacher and Poland's Pawel Pawlikowski.

They will hand down the prizes at the 72nd edition of the festival which begins on May 14 and ends on May 25.

Australia's Cate Blanchett presided last year's jury which awarded the Palme d'or accolade to Hirokazu Kore-Eda's "Shoplifters".

(AFP)