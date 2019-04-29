Covering the fire at Notre-Dame: our reporters' perspective

Two weeks after the devastating fire at Notre-Dame cathedral, our reporters look back at how the night unfolded. FRANCE 24's Charli James, Mark Owen and Chris Moore speak about their experience of covering breaking news.

Two weeks after the devastating fire at Notre-Dame cathedral, our reporters look back at how the night unfolded. "It was kind of magnetic in all the wrong ways," says reporter Chris Moore, who was at Place Saint-Michel getting reactions from the crowd that night.

‘It was surreal to be that close to this event. […] When you are reporting, you have to just kind of go into this trance. You have a mission, so it wasn’t really even until I got home that night after a few hours of reporting that I was able to take in everything that I saw,” explains Charli James, the first FRANCE 24 reporter to arrive at the scene.

Anchor Mark Owen, who was on air from the scene from 8pm to 3am, talks about how emotional the night was. “It made this a story that I think will be among those unique stories that I’ll cover in my career” he says.

<span lang="EN-GB"><span>Click on the video below to watch our full report.</span></span>