Live: Venezuela's opposition leader Guaido claims support of soldiers in Caracas
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said Tuesday that a group of "brave soldiers" were supporting his uprising against President Nicolas Maduro in a video broadcast on social media. Follow our live blog for all the latest.
- Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido has posted a video of himself flanked by armed soldiers, saying 'final phase' of plan to oust President Nicolas Maduro has begun.
- Guaido announced on January 23 that he was the country's acting president, claiming that Maduro's 2018 win was fraudulent.
- The Trump administration has stated its support for Guaido. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted that "The US government fully supports the Venezuelan people in their quest for freedom and democracy."
- Guaido is also backed by major Latin American powers including Brazil, Peru and Chile, as well as the European Union.
- Maduro, however, claims support from Russia and China.
