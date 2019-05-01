Skip to main content
Live
#MayDay
#VENEZUELA
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
The Interview

'My sister, Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul, has been tortured in prison'

Date created : Latest update :

By: Marc Perelman Follow

Alia al-Hathloul is the sister of Loujain al-Hathloul, a Saudi women's rights activist who has been in prison for almost a year for "aiming to undermine the security, stability and national unity of the kingdom" through contacts with NGOs, journalists and diplomats. Her trial and that of ten other activists is currently taking place in Riyadh. Alia al-Hathloul tells FRANCE 24 that her sister has been tortured and sexually abused during her detention.

ADVERTISING

>> On France24.com: Women's rights activists go on trial in Saudi Arabia

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.