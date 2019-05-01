The Interview

'My sister, Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul, has been tortured in prison'

Alia al-Hathloul is the sister of Loujain al-Hathloul, a Saudi women's rights activist who has been in prison for almost a year for "aiming to undermine the security, stability and national unity of the kingdom" through contacts with NGOs, journalists and diplomats. Her trial and that of ten other activists is currently taking place in Riyadh. Alia al-Hathloul tells FRANCE 24 that her sister has been tortured and sexually abused during her detention.