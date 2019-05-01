Live: France marks May Day under tight security
Security has been heightened in France on Wednesday amid fears of potential violence at May Day demonstrations nationwide. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for the latest updates.
- French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has warned that “radical activists” could infiltrate union and Yellow Vest protests nationwide.
- More than 7,400 police have been deployed in Paris, where the main union protest will march from the Montparnasse train station to the Place d’Italie, in the south of the city.
- Authorities have ordered at least 580 shops and restaurants along the protest route to close as a precaution.
- Demonstrations have been banned at a number of locations in the French capital, including: the Champs-Elysées Avenue, the nearby Elysée presidential palace and the area around the Notre-Dame Cathedral.