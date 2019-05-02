Leonardo da Vinci: Celebrating his genius, 500 years on

He drew portraits for Italian dukes, painted for popes and died at the court of a French king. Leonardo da Vinci was an artist who defied borders, who crossed the Alps to France from Italy carrying his most famous work, the Mona Lisa, on a donkey's back. FRANCE 24 brings you a special edition of Encore! to mark 500 years since da Vinci's death.