Skip to main content
Live
#VENEZUELA
#INDIA
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Japanese Otsue-e imagery comes to Paris, via a historic trade route

Date created : Latest update :

Text by: Olivia SALAZAR-WINSPEAR Follow
|
Video by: Olivia SALAZAR-WINSPEAR Follow

If you think Japanese comics are a 20th-century thing, think again. Otsu-e paintings are the spontaneous, throwaway sketches bought by 17th-century travellers as a souvenir and their graphic style has trickled down into contemporary art forms, too.

ADVERTISING

The Maison du Japon in Paris is now hosting the first major Otsu-e exhibition in Europe. FRANCE 24 met fifth-generation painter Shozan Takahasi at the show's opening.

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.